ATHEX: Index eases while most stocks grow

On a day when rising stocks at Athinon Avenue outnumbered the losers by a ratio of three to two, the benchmark at the Greek bourse closed with minor losses following a session that saw plenty of action. The most notable feature of Thursday’s trade was the significant reduction in turnover, with observers guessing that buyers are getting ready for the benchmark’s jump over the 1,100-point bar.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,091.62 points, shedding 0.14% from Wednesday’s 1,093.15 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.21% to end at 2,640.49 points.

Τhe banks index conceded 0.28%, as Eurobank lost 1.69% and Piraeus gave up 0.46%, while National earned 0.97% and Alpha inched 0.33% higher.

Coca-Cola HBC parted with 2.63% and Titan Cement advanced 1.83%.

In total 69 stocks recorded gains, 43 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest in the last three weeks, amounting to 80.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €122.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.30% to close at 102.69 points.