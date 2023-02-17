ATHEX: Ninth week of index growth in succession

The Greek stock market’s benchmark on Friday made the leap it had been widely expected to make and passed the 1,100-point mark at the end of yet another week of gains – the ninth in a row, in an upward sequence unseen since 2005. The main index has risen to a new eight year-high and there are no signs of this price growth abating yet, as investors appear to be buying the prospect of political stability and the recapturing of investment grade by Greek sovereign bonds.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 1,102.76 points, adding 1.02% to Thursday’s 1,091.62 points. On a weekly basis it grew 3.24%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.28% to end up at 2,674.22 points and the banks index rose 3.36%.

Eurobank fetched 5.16%, Autohellas earned 4.13% and Piraeus Bank advanced 3.04%, whereas OTE telecom eased 1.62%.

In total 67 stocks collected gains, 41 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 109.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s €80.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.28% to close at exactly 104 points.