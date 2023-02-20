ATHEX: Momentum stays strong at Athinon Avenue

The apparently endless upward momentum of the Greek stock market continued unabated on Monday with price growth gathering more strength as the day went along. The benchmark ended on the day’s high – which is also the highest point seen since September 2014 – as Athinon Avenue keeps breaking one record after another. Notably, turnover reached 120 million euros despite the Wall Street being closed on account of the Presidents’ Day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 1,123.23 points, adding 1.86% to Friday’s 1,102.76 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.27% to end at 2,734.82 points.

The banks index soared 5.34%, as Alpha grew 5.91%, National earned 5.70%, Eurobank fetched 5.09% and Piraeus advanced 4.20%. Autohellas collected 2.93% and Helleniq Energy augmented 2.54%, just as Sarantis parted with 1.47%.

In total 69 stocks boasted gains, 36 endured losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €120 million euros, up from last Friday’s €109.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 4.04% to close at 108.20 points.