Debts to local authorities forgiven after five years

Debts to municipal authorities stemming from real estate fees, contribution of money for the inclusion of property in the city plan, tickets for traffic violations, and fees for water and sewerage, cemeteries, etc., will be written off after five years, according to an Interior Ministry bill that has been presented for a first reading at the parliamentary committee level.

Debts from undeclared square meters of properties are excluded, while those dating between 2009-2012 are forgiven. Dues from 2013 to 2017 must be collected within two years, while the later ones, five years after their certification. The current statute of limitations for municipal financial claims is 23 years.