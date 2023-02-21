Applications for ‘market pass’ reach 32,000 in first few hours

The online platform through which citizens can submit applications to receive financial aid to cover part of the increased household costs from February to July 2023 opened on Tuesday morning.

In the first few hours applications had reached 32,000, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Greek broadcaster ANT1 TV.

The so-called Market Pass aims to partially alleviate the consequences of inflation on households.

Applications can be made on vouchers.gov.gr.