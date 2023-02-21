ECONOMY

Applications for ‘market pass’ reach 32,000 in first few hours

Applications for ‘market pass’ reach 32,000 in first few hours

The online platform through which citizens can submit applications to receive financial aid to cover part of the increased household costs from February to July 2023 opened on Tuesday morning.

In the first few hours applications had reached 32,000, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Greek broadcaster ANT1 TV.

The so-called Market Pass aims to partially alleviate the consequences of inflation on households.

Applications can be made on vouchers.gov.gr.

 

Inflation Food

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Amendment on ‘household basket’ to be tabled in parliament
ECONOMY

Amendment on ‘household basket’ to be tabled in parliament

Gov’t releases proposed items with zero or low price hikes
ECONOMY

Gov’t releases proposed items with zero or low price hikes

Super markets pledge to contain price hikes on 50 products, minister says
ECONOMY

Super markets pledge to contain price hikes on 50 products, minister says

Disproportionate rise in Greek food prices
ECONOMY

Disproportionate rise in Greek food prices

Greek spirits winning over local, international markets
ECONOMY

Greek spirits winning over local, international markets

Kiwi emerges as Greece’s unlikely fruit export star
ECONOMY

Kiwi emerges as Greece’s unlikely fruit export star