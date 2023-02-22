Over 9,000 e-auctions in 2022

Based on the data from the management companies that are usually the parties instigating the e-auctions, the largest number of properties that are auctioned now end up in the hands of private individuals rather than the servicers themselves, as was the case in the past. [AP]

The value of properties that changed hands through the e-auction platform last year reached 1 billion euros, confirming the recovery of auctions after the two years of the pandemic, during which bidding was suspended for several months.

The number of properties that found a buyer through the electronic platform amounted to 9,001 and is the largest since electronic auctions were activated. Based on the price of the first offer that came out for the property to be liquidated, meanwhile, it follows that the average value of the properties that were liquidated in 2022 was €114,800, compared to €150,900 in 2021. Properties of the same value – €1.1 billion euros based on the first offer price – were transferred in 2018 through 7,607 successful auctions (with an average price of €140,300).

The largest number of properties auctioned overall since the launch of the e-auction is found in the country’s bigger municipalities. As can be seen from the data published by iMEdD Lab, the top 10 municipalities with the greatest demand included – other than the municipalities of Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra and Piraeus – large districts in Central Macedonia, such as Kassandra in Halkidiki, Pylaia-Hortiatis, Kalamaria, Thermi and Kordelio-Evosmos.

In Attica, the municipalities with the highest demand for properties, based on those that went to auction and found a buyer, are Kifissia, where 240 of the 729 properties were transferred (33%), Glyfada, where 199 of the 545 properties were transferred (36.5%), Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, where out of the 527 that were put up for auction 192 found a buyer (36.4%), but also Nikaia-Rentis, where out of 638 properties 154 were transferred, and Kallithea, which from 440 also saw 154 transferred.

In the rest of the country, the municipalities with the most auctions were Ioannina, Halkida, Larissa, Volos, Rhodes, Corfu and Nafplio.

