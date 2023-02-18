ECONOMY AUDIT

IA directorate at Finance Ministry

IA directorate at Finance Ministry

An anti-corruption unit is being activated at the Finance Ministry, which will probe cases of fraud and corruption within the ministry.

The unit will report directly to the minister and has, according to the organizational chart, the ultimate goal of contributing to the fulfillment of the ministry’s mission, as well as the achievement of its strategic objectives, always acting in the public interest, within the framework of its powers.

The target of the Internal Audit Unit (IAU) will be fraud and corruption and specifically, as described in the relevant decision of the minister, it will monitor “any act or omission by persons or groups of people or agencies or legal entities, characterized by fraud, concealment or abuse of confidence, intentional alteration of real data and important information, with the purpose of obtaining unfair or illegal financial benefits, money, property or providing services, avoiding payment or refusing to provide service, or securing individual or business advantage.”

As highlighted in the decision, fraud and corruption can be internal, e.g. coming from within the ministry, or external, e.g. involving third parties.

