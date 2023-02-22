Mytilineos signs second solar deal with Centrica in the UK

Mytilineos and Centrica have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vodafone UK relating to the energy generated from five solar farms in the United Kingdom.

This is the second major solar PPA for Mytilineos, Vodafone and Centrica, following the announcement last year for the supply of 109 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity, and is one of the largest deals to date in Europe.

The solar farms located in Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Buckinghamshire and Dorset have an overall capacity of 232 megawatts.

All projects were developed and are currently under construction by Mytilineos and the commercial operation date is expected in stages across 2023 and Q1 2024.

These solar assets will generate 216 GWh of electricity, and displace more than 53,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year the equivalent of taking some 31,400 cars off the road, supporting the UK’s commitments on clean energy, while also aiding the country’s energy independence and security.

Yiannis Kalafatas, chief executive director of Mytilineos’ Energy Sector, stated: “We are proud of being able to achieve such a milestone – both as a developer and a generator – by signing the biggest solar corporate PPA in the UK to date.”

The deal, between Vodafone, Centrica as the power supplier and Mytilineos as the generator, supports the UK government’s ambition to focus on home-grown, clean and more affordable energy and so boost long-term energy independence and security.