ECONOMY

Mytilineos signs second solar deal with Centrica in the UK

Mytilineos signs second solar deal with Centrica in the UK

Mytilineos and Centrica have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vodafone UK relating to the energy generated from five solar farms in the United Kingdom.

This is the second major solar PPA for Mytilineos, Vodafone and Centrica, following the announcement last year for the supply of 109 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity, and is one of the largest deals to date in Europe.

The solar farms located in Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Buckinghamshire and Dorset have an overall capacity of 232 megawatts.

All projects were developed and are currently under construction by Mytilineos and the commercial operation date is expected in stages across 2023 and Q1 2024.

These solar assets will generate 216 GWh of electricity, and displace more than 53,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year the equivalent of taking some 31,400 cars off the road, supporting the UK’s commitments on clean energy, while also aiding the country’s energy independence and security.

Yiannis Kalafatas, chief executive director of Mytilineos’ Energy Sector, stated: “We are proud of being able to achieve such a milestone – both as a developer and a generator – by signing the biggest solar corporate PPA in the UK to date.”

The deal, between Vodafone, Centrica as the power supplier and Mytilineos as the generator, supports the UK government’s ambition to focus on home-grown, clean and more affordable energy and so boost long-term energy independence and security.

Energy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mytilineos deal with Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
ECONOMY

Mytilineos deal with Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Athens-based EuroEnergy set to buy wind farm in Croatia
ECONOMY

Athens-based EuroEnergy set to buy wind farm in Croatia

Energean expects its natural gas output to soar in the Karish field
BUSINESS

Energean expects its natural gas output to soar in the Karish field

Ellaktor in offshore wind deal
BUSINESS

Ellaktor in offshore wind deal

PPC, DEPA and Damco sign deal on Alexandroupoli plant
ECONOMY

PPC, DEPA and Damco sign deal on Alexandroupoli plant

Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms
ECONOMY

Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms