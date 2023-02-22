GB Roof Garden combines culinary delicacies and views for Clean Monday

Executive Chef Asterios Koustoudis and Chef de Cuisine Nikos Liokas have curated an authentic menu for the Clean Monday feast at the GB Roof Garden Restaurant atop the Hotel Grande Bretagne in central Athens.

Patrons are invited to enjoy the wonderful view of the Acropolis and savor a selection of fine lenten dishes, including freshly baked flatbread (lagana) with halva, fish roe salad, spaghetti with steamed shellfish as well as grilled shrimp, calamari and seafood orzo pasta.

For the season of Lent, the restaurant will offer the Lenten dishes of the day as well as the restaurant’s signature dish of the season, the heartwarming Kakavia soup.