Big decline in dairy sales last year

The sudden increase in prices has pushed the Greek dairy market close to collapse, while at the same time there is no sign of any price drops, despite the pressure being exerted by the dairy industry to reduce producer prices.

Producers may have received more money from retailers for their produce in 2022, but they were mostly unable to meet the much higher production costs due to the explosive price increases in animal food and energy, and as a result delivered less milk and sent many animals to the slaughter house.

According to the data of research company IRI, shared with Kathimerini, sales of milk (excluding chocolate milk), including private label products, reached 313.34 million euros last year, registering an increase of 5.5%, while the sales volume decreased by 6.4%, as the average price per liter grew by 12.8%, to €1.57 from €1.39 in 2021.

A similar picture prevailed in the category of yogurt, as turnover was around €263 million, recording an increase of 5.2% compared to 2021, but the sales volume fell by 6%. On average, yogurt prices increased by 11.8%, with the price per kilogram set at €4.46 in 2022 from €3.99 in 2021.