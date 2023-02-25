Posidonia brings Greece and Japan even closer

Japanese Ambassador to Greece Nakayama Yasunori told a reception at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday that no period in the history of Greek-Japanese relations had witnessed such rapid developments as the last 12 months.

He added that last June’s Posidonia 2022 “served as an excellent occasion to reaffirm the strong ties based on the rich maritime history of Japan and Greece, which extends over 70 years. I believe that the maritime sector remains and will firmly remain the central pillar of our bilateral economic relations.”