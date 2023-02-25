ECONOMY ENERGY

ExxonMobil drill off Crete in 2024-2025

American multinational ExxonMobil now has in its hands the seismic data collected by the research vessel Sanco Swift in the areas under the seabed west and southwest of Crete and is making its utilization plans.

Analysis of the data will determine if and when the first drill will go in, confirming the existence of natural gas deposits. If it does not happen in 2024, it is expected to happen by 2025 at the latest.

“By 2023 we will do the analysis of the two-dimensional seismic data. If the analysis of the two-dimensional data helps us to have a clear picture, then the drilling could even proceed in 2024,” Louiza Papageorgiou, ExxonMobil’s public and government affairs manager for Cyprus and Greece, emphasized to Kathimerini.

A shift to green energy and lack of political will had stalled Greece’s exploration plans. But the war in Ukraine last year prompted Athens to speed up exploration in six onshore and offshore blocks.

