March subsidy for power rates at 40 euros/MWh

The subsidy for household electricity tariffs for March has been set at 40 euros per megawatt-hour, according to statements by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on Tuesday.

In other words, the amount of the subsidy remains at the same as in February, whereas the rates announced by the suppliers, in the majority of cases, are somewhat lower than those in February.

This means that the final prices that consumers will pay in March will be correspondingly slightly lower than in February.

For customers of the Public Power Corporation (PPC), which is the largest supplier, the tariff is set at 15.5 cents per kilowatt-hour (an initial price of 19.5 cents minus 4 cents from the subsidy).

Skrekas underlined in his statements that the crisis has eased but is not over and that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis remains committed to shielding society from the energy crisis that is affecting all of Europe.

