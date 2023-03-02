ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Most self-employed people and farmers opt for the lowest contribution category

[Giannis Papanikos/AP]

Nine out of 10 self-employed professionals, freelancers and farmers out of a total of 1.3 million who are insured in the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) have once again chosen the lowest contribution category for 2023.

They prefer paying up to 240.25 euros per month, for their main social security, healthcare and unemployment protection, although they know that after 20 years of contributions, their staying in the lowest category will lead to a pension that does not even reach €510 per month gross.

Even after 40 years of insurance, provided that they remain in the bottom category, their pension will not exceed €770 gross.

