ECONOMY

Natural gas gets 23% cheaper in Athens

[REUTERS]

Natural gas prices for household consumers dropped 23% in February, according to a report by HEPI (Household Energy Price Index for Europe) released on Wednesday.

The report, conducted for the regulatory authorities of Austria and Hungary by VaasaETT, said that households in Athens enjoyed significantly lower natural gas bills in February due to a decrease in wholesale prices and despite the end of a discount offered to consumers.

The retail price for household consumers, including taxes and duties, in Athens was 10.88 cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly lower compared with an average price of 13.11 cents/KWh in the European Union and an average price of 12.55 cents/KWh in European capitals.

Stockholm recorded the highest price (30.07 cents/KWh). Natural gas prices rose 2% in Dublin but fell 33% in Brussels, 31% in Copenhagen, 23% in Athens and Sofia, 22% in Rome, 13% in Tallinn, 12% in Vienna, 7% in Berlin, 4% in Paris and 2% in Madrid and Riga.

Energy

