Greece’s prospects as a hydrogen hub

Greece could become an important hydrogen hub for Europe, with hydrogen being the fuel of the future and ranking high on the European Commission’s agenda for the transition to a pollution-free economy by 2050.

The European Union has signed an agreement with Egypt, while Saudi Arabia is developing renewable hydrogen production plans that are targeting Europe.

North African and Middle Eastern countries will be the main hydrogen producers for the 10 million tons of imports planned by Europe by 2030, and southern European countries such as Greece will act as corridors for its transfer to the main European markets.