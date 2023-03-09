ECONOMY ENERGY

Greek-Turkish Solar Energy Excellence Hub

Greece’s energy communities can help battle energy poverty, said participants at a special event on Thursday to mark the launch of the Greek-Turkish Solar Energy Excellence Hub to Advance the European Green Deal, an EU-funded project known as SolarHub.

SolarHub’s overall objective is to strengthen connections between and scale up five Greek and Turkish solar energy innovation ecosystems as a single, hybrid, cross-border and interconnected Solar Energy Excellence Hub with an emphasis on agriculture applications.

The program will run for four years (January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2026) and has a budget of nearly 5 million euros.

Energy

