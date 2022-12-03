Enterprise Greece to organize Greek pavilion at MIPIM 2023

Enterprise Greece, supporting the domestic sector, will once again organize the national pavilion at the 32nd international real estate market exhibition MIPIM 2023, with the participation of Greek real estate development companies.

MIPIM 2023 will be held in Cannes from March 14 to 17, 2023. Next year’s MIPIM will focus on three issues concerning the sector: the client’s experience, sustainability and business performance. The first issue concerns clients’ expectations and includes matters such as added-value services, balance between work and personal life, flexible working places and leasing conditions as those have been affected or emerged from the pandemic. The other two issues are related to the rapid increase of sensitivity in terms of the environment and, on the other hand, with the rise of the inflation.

In the context of organizing Greece’s participation in the exhibition, Enterprise Greece has initiated actions to promote the national pavilion. These include the organization of a working meeting, as well as networking events in order to give to the Greek exhibitors the opportunity to cultivate collaborations, be informed about the trends in the sector, to take advantage of new ideas and also to get acquainted with other countries’ companies with high influence.