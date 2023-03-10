Aplekton wins tender for Olympic Equestrian Center

State asset utilization fund (TAIPED) on Thursday announced Aplekton Holdings Co Limited as the highest bidder in a tender for the long-term lease of part of the former Olympic Equestrian Center at Markopoulo, Attica, where the equestrian events were held during the 2004 Olympics. The company’s offer includes a one-off payment of 6.5 million euros and an annual lease of €180,000, which will be adjusted on an annual basis according to the consumer price index. The property to be developed includes indoor and outdoor sports facilities. It is located within the boundaries of the Municipality of Markopoulo.

It is located within the boundaries of the Municipality of Markopoulo, at Merenda. some 43 kilometers from the center of Athens.