Auxiliary pension issue proceeding

Auxiliary pension issue proceeding

Over 50% of supplementary pension applications that had been pending for years have been issued within the past two months, while the remaining almost 50% of pensioners still waiting are expected to receive their pension advance by the middle of next week, with an extraordinary lump-sum payment from the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA). 

The possibility of new advance payments is granted by an amendment submitted to Parliament in recent days, as, by a decision of the competent ministers of labor and finance, the beneficiaries are expanded to include those who had applied for the receipt of a supplementary pension by the end of 2022.

Out of the total 80,000 outstanding supplementary pensions, in the two months of January and February, 43,000 were issued that had been pending for months or even years and for which the main pension had already been issued.

In January EFKA proceeded with the definitive issuance of 17,000 supplementary pensions, with the majority of beneficiaries being paid both their supplementary pension and the corresponding retroactive payments at the end of February.

Pension

