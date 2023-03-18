ECONOMY

Landis+Gyr threatens court action over power meter project rebuff

Energy management solutions industry leader Landis+Gyr on Tuesday announced it would resort to the European Court against a decision excluding the company from an international tender for the supply of electricity consumption meters.

Werner Lieberherr, CEO of Landis+Gyr Group, and Aristides Pappas, CEO in Greece, speaking to reporters said the group will resort to the European Court of Justice if the Council of State rejected its appeal.

A decision is expected in the next two months.

The two executives said the decision to exclude the group from the tender, on the grounds that it failed to declare its factory in Corinth as a subcontractor for the production of the meters, was unfair and illegal.

They also stressed that unless their legal efforts were justified, the group would reconsider its investment plans for the Corinth factory.

Business

