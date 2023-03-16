ECONOMY

OPAP profits jump 128.3% in 2022

OPAP profits jump 128.3% in 2022

OPAP, the leading gaming operator in Greece, said net profits jumped 128.3% to 592.3 million euros in 2022 from €259.4 million in 2021, with fourth-quarter net profit at €306.5 million (boosted by a €181.3 million profit from the sale of Betano), an increase of 277.6% from the same period in 2021.

OPAP’s revenues (GGR) in FY 2022 increased 26% y-o-y, approaching €1.94 billion on the back of favorable y-o-y comps on retail and online demonstrating persisting growth.

Fourth-quarter GGR landed at the highest ever reading of €540.9 million, up 8.5% y-o-y, reflecting increased playability in both online and retail, also driven by the World Cup and notwithstanding players’ friendly match results.

EBITDA in 2022 stood at €736 million versus €550.3 million in 2021, or 33.7% higher. 

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hellenic Train to pay families of rail crash victims, injured passengers
ECONOMY

Hellenic Train to pay families of rail crash victims, injured passengers

CNH Industrial buys Augmenta
BUSINESS

CNH Industrial buys Augmenta

Social media rules for companies and their employees
BUSINESS RULES

Social media rules for companies and their employees

OTE announces financial support for employees
ECONOMY

OTE announces financial support for employees

Epsilon Net buys 80% of Orosimo Software
ECONOMY

Epsilon Net buys 80% of Orosimo Software

Greece ‘an important market for Huawei’
ECONOMY

Greece ‘an important market for Huawei’