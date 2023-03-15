ECONOMY BUSINESS RULES

Social media rules for companies and their employees

A circular signed by the head of the Independent Labor Inspection Authority, Giorgos Tzilivakis, provides terms and rules for the usage of social media by employers in relation to their company.

The circular makes it clear that an employee can refuse to be included in publications, let alone become a “friend” of the company on social networks, and the employer cannot compel them to mark with a positive or other sign (like) posts of the company, neither during recruitment nor during employment.

Posting a photo or video of an employee and downloading, storing and sharing it on social media is legal only with the pictured person’s consent.

