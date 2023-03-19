Aegean Airlines’ 2022 performance trumps 2019’s

Last year Aegean Airlines outperformed its record of 2019, when there had been no Covid-19 restrictions.

Compared to the last year before the pandemic, the airline group added 2% in turnover and 36% in profits after taxes, which amounted to 1.34 billion euros and €107 million respectively.

Last year, Aegean offered 15.8 million seats and transported 73% more passengers year-on-year.

Their total number reached 12.5 million people, of whom 7.3 million represent international traffic.

Also, in 2022 Aegean allocated 90% of its 2019 Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), climbing to 99% of pre-pandemic levels especially in the fourth quarter.