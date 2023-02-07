ECONOMY TOURISM

Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year

Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year

The average price of rooms in Athens hotels increased by 14.4% last year, despite the fact that occupancy rates were 10.7% lower than in 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic started.

However, in December occupancy increased by 7.9% compared to 2019, testifying to the momentum that Athens has acquired as a destination in its own right.

According to data from the Athens-Attica and Argosaronic Hotel Association, last year closed with an average occupancy rate of 69.1%, compared to 54% in 2021 and 77.4% in 2019.

The average room rate in 2022 for Athens hotels amounted to 121.45 euros, up 14.4% from 2019. 

Tourism Business Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘There’s no place for us in this amusement park’
ECONOMY

‘There’s no place for us in this amusement park’

Hypermarkets turn into malls
RETAIL

Hypermarkets turn into malls

Businesses shifting to growth
ECONOMY

Businesses shifting to growth

Multinationals come and go
BUSINESS

Multinationals come and go

Billion in grants for medium-sized, small businesses
ECONOMY

Billion in grants for medium-sized, small businesses

IT market showed high mobility in 2022
ECONOMY

IT market showed high mobility in 2022