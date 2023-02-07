Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year

The average price of rooms in Athens hotels increased by 14.4% last year, despite the fact that occupancy rates were 10.7% lower than in 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 pandemic started.

However, in December occupancy increased by 7.9% compared to 2019, testifying to the momentum that Athens has acquired as a destination in its own right.

According to data from the Athens-Attica and Argosaronic Hotel Association, last year closed with an average occupancy rate of 69.1%, compared to 54% in 2021 and 77.4% in 2019.

The average room rate in 2022 for Athens hotels amounted to 121.45 euros, up 14.4% from 2019.