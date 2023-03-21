ECONOMY FINANCE

Firms lag in absorption of EU funds

Greece ranks quite high in the utilization of direct funding programs from the European Union, such as Horizon 2020, Life and Erasmus+. However, the share of utilization of these resources by private companies is relatively low, finds a study by EY Hellas and the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), presented on Monday.

According to the study, in the 2014-2020 period Greece drew: 1.7 billion euros from the Horizon 2020 program for research and innovation, ranking fifth among EU countries based on the amount of funding in terms of gross domestic income; €44.6 million from Life for the environment and climate change, ranking eighth; and €42.5 million from Erasmus+ to support education, training, youth and sport, ranking 16th.

However, in the Horizon 2020 program, for example, the private companies that participated – 665 in total – received only 29.9% of the total funding of €1.7 billion. This percentage is lower than the participation of private enterprises in the total expenditure on research and development in Greece, which reached 40.2% in 2020. Therefore, in terms of the participation of private enterprises, Greece ranked 15th. 

