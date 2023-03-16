New payment plan for debts

The online platform for the new regulation for repaying debts in 36-72 installments is expected to open immediately after Easter, for thousands to be able to rearrange the debts they incurred between November 2021 and February 1, 2023.

In the same period the procedure will begin for the return into the 120-installment payment scheme and the pandemic program (36-72 installments) of the 200,000 debtors who had fallen behind on their payments.

The Finance Ministry intends to submit the draft law and the relevant provisions in Parliament in the coming days and have them voted on by end-March. After that, the tax administration and the ministry will issue the relevant decisions with the terms and conditions of inclusion in the regulation.

However, those who stopped paying their installments or created new tax debts after February 1, 2023 will not be included in an arrangement of up to 72 installments. These debts can only be included in the standard payment plan of the ministry, with 24 to 48 installments, depending on the case.

According to the plan that will be submitted to Parliament in the coming days, it will become possible to revive the settings of 120 and 72 installments that were lost or became unserviceable until February 1. The revival of these arrangements will take place before July 31 with the payment of two tranches and the revival of all the benefits of the arrangements, such as the release of bank accounts for the 120-installment plan. The revival of the arrangements will go through the mandatory inclusion of unregulated debts in the permanent arrangement of 24 or 48 installments within one month of the validation of the revival.

Furthermore, a new arrangement of 36-72 installments is established for those who on November 1, 2021 did not have overdue or unregulated debts, while paying all installments of the arrangements of 72 or 120 tranches, if they had such arrangements. This concerns debts that became overdue after November 1, 2021. The minimum monthly installment is 30 euros and is accompanied by benefits the regulation of 120 installments also had, such as the release of bank accounts.