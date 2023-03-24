Tourism work being shunned

The main disincentives to employment in Greek hotels are seasonality and the often adverse working conditions. But they are not the only ones: Bonus policy and undeclared work combined with major changes taking place in the mentality of workers, especially in the younger generations, also contribute to the creation of a large shortage of workers in tourism. Of course, the level of wages is also an issue.

The problem is so great that two weeks ago a regulation was passed that allows for the import of workers from abroad in order to cover the large gaps that are expected again this year. This in a country where unemployment remains at 10%. Now, new research shows that the magnitude of the problem is larger than originally estimated.

Here are 10 main causes of the phenomenon, according to the research that has been carried out and the testimonies of hoteliers and employees:

• Difficult working conditions (manual intensity).

• Unsuitable accommodation.

• Frequent back-to-back and night shifts.

• Double and triple duties, seasonality (exhausting work in July and August and at least six months with unemployment benefit).

• Remuneration policy that motivates undeclared work.

• No longer competitive pay levels, absence of organized business structures in a large number of lower category hotels.

• Changes in the mind-set of younger workers.

• Loss of confidence in the reliability of hotel employment due to the pandemic.

• Competition from other industries such as construction and retail.

• Increase in demand from abroad for holidays in Greece.

An estimated 60,225 vacancies were recorded at the peak of the 2022 summer season, out of a projected 262,981 hotel jobs. That is, the shortage rate amounted to 23%, with the result that more than one in five positions remained vacant. The missing rate was similar in almost all departments and ranged from 21% to 24%.

These data come from the updated study of the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) on “Employment and Labor Shortages at Greek Hotels.”