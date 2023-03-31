Original feta cheese… made in France

In the 2020 corporate and social responsibility report of France’s Lactalis, the world’s leading dairy company, there is a section titled “Authentic Products and Heritage.” In this section, the company states, among other things, that it is “committed to maintaining product diversity through the protection of know-how, especially Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) products.”

The company then contradicts itself, as the website of Lactalis International, which is the export arm of the French group, advertises a product called Valbreso Feta, which, as the company itself informs us, is produced in France, as this screenshot shows.

Greek authorities have become aware of the matter in the last month.