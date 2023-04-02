North Macedonia, Serbia sign deal for gas pipeline; extends Greek interconnector
Serbia and North Macedonia signed a memorandum of collaboration on Friday for the construction of a natural gas pipeline that will link the two countries and relate to another pipeline between Greece and North Macedonia.
Signing the memorandum in Belgrade were the prime ministers of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovacevski and of Ana Brnabic.
The future pipeline will be an extension of the interconnector pipeline that transfers natural gas from Greece to North Macedonia. [AMNA]