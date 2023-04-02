Katradis Group ties the knot with cruise industry

The Katradis Group of companies, a leading manufacturer of quality marine supplies, will participate in the seventh Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum for the first time.

During the event, which this year will be held in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, the company will showcase its latest product, the RSB synthetic mooring ropes, which are designed to reduce the risk of injury or damage to passengers and crew during mooring operations.

Akis Zygouris, marketing and product manager at Katradis, noted that “the cruise industry is a significant sector in the global travel and tourism industry, and we’re delighted to participate and support the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum,” which is scheduled for April 25-26.

“Our synthetic mooring ropes are made with a special manufacturing technique and materials that enable them to absorb energy and reduce the likelihood of sudden snapping or recoiling. Their use can enhance safety and reduce the risk of costly accidents,” said Zygouris.

Katradis’ commitment to delivering exceptional services and specialized products, demonstrated through the establishment of a specialized department catering to the unique needs of the cruise industry, has made the company a preferred supplier for all major shipping companies worldwide.

The addition of the RSB synthetic mooring ropes to the company’s product line further emphasizes Katradis’ dedication to enhancing safety and preventing risks in the maritime industry.