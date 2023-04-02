ECONOMY

Debt settlement platform to open Friday, FinMin says

Τhe platform for the repayment of outstanding debts to the state, the national social insurance agency (EFKA) and tax authorities in 72-120 installments will open by Friday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Skai TV on Saturday. 

He stressed that the regulation will also give the chance to citizens who faced difficulties in the previous two years, noting that a new arrangement of 36-72 tranches is also provided. 

Staikouras added that applications for the “Spiti Mou” housing program will start on Monday.

