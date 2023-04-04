ATHEX: Index keeps rising, with more caution

The benchmark at the Greek stock market tested the waters around the 1,080-point level and returned below 1,070 points on Tuesday, closing with minimal gains that sufficed to make the session the fifth in a row with growth for the bourse. This was mainly driven by bank stocks, while the majority of the market ended up with losses, albeit minor in most cases.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,069.32 points, adding 0.10% to Monday’s 1,068.24 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.19% to end up at 2,589.68 points.

The banks index fared better, climbing 0.90% as Eurobank advanced 1.94%, Piraeus grabbed 1.32% and National grew 0.82%, while Alpha conceded 0.55%. Autohellas improved 2.31% and Mytilineos augmented 1.80%, just as ElvalHalcor lost 2.59% and Public Power Corporation parted with 1.99%.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, 57 recorded losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €65.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.86% to close at 106.79 points.