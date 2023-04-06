Airports in Cyprus see figures surge

Cyprus is kicking off the tourism season this month with satisfactory arrivals and hotel occupancy rates for the Easter period.

Since last week, demand for travel from foreign tourists has started to rise, while residents have also shown increased interest in trips to Greece and other European destinations for the upcoming week. This has resulted in a 26% rise in passenger traffic compared to April 2022, according to data from Hermes Airports.

More than 450,000 people will travel to and from both airports in Cyprus during the first two weeks of April, the company operating Larnaca and Paphos airports said.

Hotels and other tourism accommodation in Cyprus are also busy, with an estimated overall occupancy rate of around 50% for the first two weeks of April. Of course, higher-than-average occupancies are expected in the popular coastal areas of Paphos and the free Famagusta region.

As tourism officials explain to Kathimerini, the figures recorded over Easter are indicative of what will follow for the rest of the season, and things seem to be positive. Reservations are better than last year, and tourism is approaching 2019 levels.