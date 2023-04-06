ECONOMY TOURISM

Airports in Cyprus see figures surge

Airports in Cyprus see figures surge
MARIA ERACLEOUS

Cyprus is kicking off the tourism season this month with satisfactory arrivals and hotel occupancy rates for the Easter period.

Since last week, demand for travel from foreign tourists has started to rise, while residents have also shown increased interest in trips to Greece and other European destinations for the upcoming week. This has resulted in a 26% rise in passenger traffic compared to April 2022, according to data from Hermes Airports.

More than 450,000 people will travel to and from both airports in Cyprus during the first two weeks of April, the company operating Larnaca and Paphos airports said.

Hotels and other tourism accommodation in Cyprus are also busy, with an estimated overall occupancy rate of around 50% for the first two weeks of April. Of course, higher-than-average occupancies are expected in the popular coastal areas of Paphos and the free Famagusta region.

As tourism officials explain to Kathimerini, the figures recorded over Easter are indicative of what will follow for the rest of the season, and things seem to be positive. Reservations are better than last year, and tourism is approaching 2019 levels.

Tourism Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus sees more tourism cash in January
TOURISM

Cyprus sees more tourism cash in January

World Bank aids Akamas development
CYPRUS

World Bank aids Akamas development

Cyprus tourism minister enlists diaspora
CYPRUS

Cyprus tourism minister enlists diaspora

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22
TOURISM

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022
EMPLOYMENT

Staff shortages in Cyprus tourism in 2022

Chinese travelers to Cyprus will need negative Covid tests
ECONOMY

Chinese travelers to Cyprus will need negative Covid tests