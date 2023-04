ΟΝΕΧ will distribute 1.8 million euros as financial support to workers at Elefsis Shipyards ahead of the Easter holidays, covering 30% of the previous ownership’s debt to workers, Chairman and CEO Panos Xenocostas said in a letter.

The payment will be made on Friday and will vary from €600 to €7,000, depending on the previous debt.

ONEX is currently implementing an investment program worth €18 million at Elefsis Shipyards.