Strong demand for IT professionals

The Greek market will need an estimated 300,000 IT professionals by 2030 as part of the country’s digital transformation.

Indicatively, a study by the Federation of Hellenic Information Technology and Communications Enterprises (SEPE) estimates the additional demand for IT specialists is 15,000 to 16,000 per year until 2030. However, the supply chain is not there at the moment as there are around 8,000 to 8,500 such specialists available annually.

This results in a demand-supply gap of 7,000 to 7,500, which is due, among other reasons, to the emigration of young scientists and the lack of professional orientation in secondary education. Other causes cited include limited opportunities for vocational training in specific ICT subjects and the low number of entrants at relevant departments at Greek universities.

At an event last Saturday, SEPE officials and representatives of companies in the sector that worked on the study discussed the issue with university officials and the leadership of the National Authority for Higher Education (HAHE).

In comments to Kathimerini, HAHE President Pericles Mitkas stressed that one issue is to improve the graduation rate of students from the computer science departments of Greek universities.

Specifically, the study, which was carried out on behalf of the SEPE by Deloitte, confirmed that the vast majority of Greek companies have unfilled information and communication technology (ICT) positions – 85% of companies responded positively – and a significant increase in their needs is expected in the future.

The top three specializations for the coming years are programming, cybersecurity and cloud management. As for the public sector, the top three specialties are cybersecurity, information systems and data analysis/management, as well as network and telecommunications management/design.

The results show that every year, about 8,000 new students are accepted into computer science and engineering schools and departments.

Every year, 5,000-5,500 people graduate. According to the SEPA study, Greece currently has about 160,000 ICT managers, and by 2030, we need to increase that number to 280-300,000, or 16,000 new managers annually. On the other hand, graduates seem to be moderately prepared to enter the workforce, and are considered productive by their company within 6-12 months.