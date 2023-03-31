ECONOMY

Greek unemployment rises to 11.4% in February

Greece’s jobless rate stood at 11.4% in February, up from a downwardly revised 10.3% in January, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 526,742 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 the hardest hit.

Unemployment was more widely spread among women than men, with the rates at 15.8% and 7.8%, respectively.

The Greek government expects the jobless rate to ease to 12.6% in 2023 from 12.7% in 2022, with the economy seen growing by 1.8%. [AP]

Employment

