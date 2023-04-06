ATHEX: Third week of gains for local bourse

The Greek bourse entered its four-day recess in line with most European bourses after yet another session of growth for its benchmark, the seventh in a row – a sequence unseen in over eight months. This has also been the third straight week of growth for the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,074 points, adding 0.40% to Wednesday’s 1,069.73 points. Compared to the previous week’s close it advanced 1.84%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.36% to end up at 2,597.68 points, while mid-caps outperformed, rising 1.33%.

The banks index declined 0.55%, on Eurobank falling 1.75% and National slipping 0.04%, as Alpha and Piraeus both rose 0.09%. Mytilineos reached a historic high of 27.48 euros, climbing 1.78%.

In total 57 stocks posted gains, 39 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the second lowest so far this year, amounting to €45.9 million, down from Wednesday’s €58.2 million.

Athinon Avenue will reopen on Tuesday morning, for what will be a three-day week.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.62% to 107.35 points.