Plan for Cycladic’s scheduled flights to islands this summer remains grounded

The project to provide scheduled flights between the Cyclades and the Dodecanese islands has all but collapsed.

Cycladic planned to connect six Cycladic islands, along with Rhodes and Crete, for this summer, but it will have to limit its activity to charter flights.

Last October the company submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) a request to obtain an air carrier operating license (AOC). To date it has not received a response – it is not known why – from the independent body that was officially launched in January 2022.

Up to March 24, Cycladic operated scheduled flights using the AOC of private jet carrier ifly, which has not renewed it.