Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers

Aegean reported a significant increase in passenger traffic during the winter period, reflecting the airline’s investment in the weakest quarter of the year and the positive outlook of tourism in the country.

Passenger traffic exceeded 2019 levels by 5% in the first quarter of 2023 and jumped 72% compared with 2022, totaling 2.6 million passengers.

International passenger traffic at Athens International Airport grew 16% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with 2019, with the airline adding six new direct flights to its schedule.

International passenger traffic at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport was up 23% compared with 2019 and up 107% compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Aegean said its 2023 flight program includes 76 aircraft offering 18 million seats, of which 11 million are on international flights, 2 million more than in 2022 and 800,000 more than in 2019.

The Greek airline will offer 161 destinations in 46 countries.