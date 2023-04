Thessaloniki Port Authority SA last week announced an increase in its consolidated revenue to 82.2 million euros last year, including the €1.7 million of revenues of its ThPA Sofia EAD subsidiary.

In 2021 ThPA had shown consolidated revenue of €77.9 million, so the year-on-year increase amounted to 5.6%, when inflation in Greece last year reached 9.6%.

Gross profits decreased to €33.8 million, from €36.2 million in 2021.