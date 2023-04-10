Olympic Brewery is expanding

Olympic Brewery, the Greek subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group, is planning for investments of 20 million euros in 2023-24.

The focus of the investments is the Sindos plant, in Thessaloniki, where, since the beginning of 2023, Carlsberg beer began to be produced, a development that makes the factory a production and export hub for the Danish group, one of the world’s leading players in the beer category.

At the same time, the general manager of Olympic Brewery, Dejan Beko, tells Kathimerini the company does not rule out an expansion in the distribution of alcoholic beverages, as its major competitor, Athens Brewery, as well as Coca-Cola HBC, is now escaping the narrow confines of beer and soft drinks.

Referring to the price increases, he argues that it was the only way for the company’s viability, while for this year, Olympic Brewery is not expected to proceed with reductions in the price lists, but in offers and promotions, which is widely happening in the beer category. Despite the price hikes, Olympic Brewery improved not only its sales in 2022, but also its profitability, and an ever better financial year is projected for 2023.