Eldorado Gold completes funding deal for Skouries

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary Hellas Gold announced on Wednesday they had completed the 680-million-euro financing for the development of the Skouries project in northern Greece.

The funding agreement is structured to provide 80% of the funding required to complete the project, with the remaining 20% to be funded by Eldorado Gold.

Hellas Gold spent €31.2 million from January 2022 through the end of March 2023 on early works activities at Skouries, which will be applied as a credit toward Eldorado’s equity commitment, according to the terms of the funding agreement.