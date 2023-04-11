Fiber-optics subsidy to upgrade residential buildings

As of June, Greeks will be able to apply for a subsidy to turn their apartment building into a smart one, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said in an interview on Sunday.

Speaking to Eleftheros Typos newspaper, Pierrakakis said that the program Smart Readiness will upgrade telecommunications and the environment in Greece, and can benefit millions of citizens.

“It relates to a subsidy to upgrade apartment buildings which do not have facilities for fiber-optic lines,” he said.

The subsidy would prepare a building for the future installation of smart public utility meters, such as for electricity or natural gas, and would collect data for the environmental impact of basic functions such as the elevator, along with providing high-speed internet.

“It is obvious that this upgrade will contribute to the overall growth of economic activity and environmental management throughout Greece,” the e-governance minister said.