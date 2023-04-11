ECONOMY

Tupperware’s Greek plant shutting down after 56 years

A factory in Thiva, central Greece, that has been producing kitchen products for the iconic US firm Tupperware since 1967 is shutting down on Thursday, as the company struggles to stay afloat with shares nosediving 90% over the past year.

Closing the Greek plant is a “tough decision that has been dictated by the need to make our supply chain more effective,” a spokesperson for Tupperware told Kathimerini in March, when the decision was first announced.

The closure will leave around 150 people without jobs, according to the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), and represents a blow to the local manufacturing industry.

In contrast to the company’s global performance, Tupperware Hellas increased turnover by 11%, to 45.3 million euros, with earnings before interest and taxes more than doubling to around 2 million euros, in the fiscal year 2021. 

