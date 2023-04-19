ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse on the ones as streak ends

ATHEX: Bourse on the ones as streak ends

After 11 sessions of growth out of 11, the benchmark of the Greek stock markets settled on Wednesday for a moderate decline that left it exactly at 1,111.11 points. 

The profit-taking that had been expected for some time proved less like a wave and more of a ripple, with losses actually contained below 1% for the main index. The question now is whether the bourse will be able to sustain this level or a possible disappointment from the S&P verdict on Friday sends it significantly lower.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index dropped 0.82% from Tuesday’s 1,120.29 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.84% to end up at 2,688.26 points.

The banks index declined 1.48%, as Piraeus gave up 2.45%, Alpha lost 2.34%, Eurobank parted with 0.90% and National eased 0.78%.

Among the other blue chips, Motor Oil conceded 2.52% and Sarantis advanced 1.45%.

In total 33 stocks boasted gains, 63 registered losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 95.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €133.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.80% to close at 108.48 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Banks lead bourse to more gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks lead bourse to more gains

ATHEX: Fourth week of growth in a row
STOCKS

ATHEX: Fourth week of growth in a row

ATHEX: Stock index advances to 40-day high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index advances to 40-day high

ATHEX: No fasting for buyers at ATHEX
STOCKS

ATHEX: No fasting for buyers at ATHEX

ATHEX: Third week of gains for local bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Third week of gains for local bourse

ATHEX: Mid-caps help index stay afloat
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mid-caps help index stay afloat