ATHEX: Bourse on the ones as streak ends

After 11 sessions of growth out of 11, the benchmark of the Greek stock markets settled on Wednesday for a moderate decline that left it exactly at 1,111.11 points.

The profit-taking that had been expected for some time proved less like a wave and more of a ripple, with losses actually contained below 1% for the main index. The question now is whether the bourse will be able to sustain this level or a possible disappointment from the S&P verdict on Friday sends it significantly lower.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index dropped 0.82% from Tuesday’s 1,120.29 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.84% to end up at 2,688.26 points.

The banks index declined 1.48%, as Piraeus gave up 2.45%, Alpha lost 2.34%, Eurobank parted with 0.90% and National eased 0.78%.

Among the other blue chips, Motor Oil conceded 2.52% and Sarantis advanced 1.45%.

In total 33 stocks boasted gains, 63 registered losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 95.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €133.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.80% to close at 108.48 points.