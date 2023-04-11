ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: No fasting for buyers at ATHEX

ATHEX: No fasting for buyers at ATHEX

Athinon Avenue returned to action on Tuesday after a four-day recess and rewarded those anticipating its reopening with a wholesome session of growth that boosted the benchmark by over 1.7% and pushed daily turnover above 100 million euros. However, the main index once again proved not ready to clear the 1,100-point bar.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,092.75 points, adding 1.75% to Thursday’s 1,074 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.77% to end up at 2,643.67 points.

The banks index improved 1.74%, on National climbing 2.22%, Piraeus ascending 1.79%, Alpha earning 1.65% and Eurobank collecting 1.38%.

GEK Terna jumped 7.05%, Aegean Airlines soared 6.47%, Ellaktor grabbed 3.91% and OTE telecom improved 3.41%, while Athens Water (EYDAP) shrank 0.89% and Piraeus Port Authority eased 0.72%.

In total 73 stocks secured gains, 23 registered losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €105.2 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €45.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23% to close at 107.10 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Third week of gains for local bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Third week of gains for local bourse

ATHEX: Mid-caps help index stay afloat
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mid-caps help index stay afloat

ATHEX: Index keeps rising, with more caution
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index keeps rising, with more caution

ATHEX: Stock market posts fourth day of growth
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market posts fourth day of growth

ATHEX: Bourse posts both daily and weekly rise
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse posts both daily and weekly rise

ATHEX: Stock market recovers more losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market recovers more losses