ATHEX: No fasting for buyers at ATHEX

Athinon Avenue returned to action on Tuesday after a four-day recess and rewarded those anticipating its reopening with a wholesome session of growth that boosted the benchmark by over 1.7% and pushed daily turnover above 100 million euros. However, the main index once again proved not ready to clear the 1,100-point bar.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,092.75 points, adding 1.75% to Thursday’s 1,074 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.77% to end up at 2,643.67 points.

The banks index improved 1.74%, on National climbing 2.22%, Piraeus ascending 1.79%, Alpha earning 1.65% and Eurobank collecting 1.38%.

GEK Terna jumped 7.05%, Aegean Airlines soared 6.47%, Ellaktor grabbed 3.91% and OTE telecom improved 3.41%, while Athens Water (EYDAP) shrank 0.89% and Piraeus Port Authority eased 0.72%.

In total 73 stocks secured gains, 23 registered losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €105.2 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €45.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.23% to close at 107.10 points.