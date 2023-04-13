ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Fourth week of growth in a row

The Greek stock market has completed the first half of April without a single southbound session for its main index, as on Thursday, this week’s last trading day, it posted further gains that sufficed to take it above the 1,100-point mark. A 10-session rising streak has not been seen since the summer of 2021.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,102.79 points, adding 0.63% to Wednesday’s 1,095.91 points.

On a weekly basis it advanced 2.68%, climbing for the fourth consecutive week.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58% to end up at 2,665.67 points and the banks index improved 0.90%.

Jumbo earned 2.74% and Lamda Development rose 2.59%, just as Motor Oil fell 2.98 and Aegean Airlines eased 2.77%.

In total 62 stocks posted gains, 32 sustained losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €102.1 million.

The bourse will now reopen on Tuesday, after the Orthodox Easter holidays.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.05% to close at 107.62 points. 

Stocks

