Construction sector needs thousands more hands

One of the priorities of the next government should be to address the shortage of skilled craftsmen and machine operators in the construction and building sector.

The industry has returned to a boom in both state and private projects, resulting in severe staff shortages.

Already, work on numerous buildings is proceeding at a very slow pace, while the manning of construction sites for several public projects is also being delayed as companies try to allocate their available resources in the best possible way.

It is estimated that as many as  to 200,000 new workers could be needed in the industry in order to cover all the needs up to the end of this decade.

