ECONOMY

Electricity rates coming down in May

[Shutterstock]

Electricity suppliers announced on Friday lower bills for May, with prices very close to the target set by the government for final charges to consumers. 

More specifically, Public Power Corporation reported a charge of 15.9 cents per kilowatt-hour for energy consumption up to 500 KWh, down from 16.5 cents in April). 

The rates announced by alternative suppliers are as follows: Protergia 13.96 cents/KWh, Heron 18.7 cents/KWh, Elpedison 12.5 cents/KWh, NRG 14 cents/KWh, Watt&Volt 13.96 cents/KWh, Natural Gas HellenIQ Energy 13.9 cents/KW, Volterra 18.8 cents/KWh, Zenith 11.5 cents/KWh, and Volton 16.63 cents/KWh.

